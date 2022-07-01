Spigen’s Rugged Armor metal carabiner AirTag strap hits Amazon low at $17 (Reg. up to $25)

After seeing its card-style case hit a new low, the official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its Rugged Armor Apple AirTag Case for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one launched in April of last year and regularly fetches $25 directly from Spigen. It sold for $23 on Amazon for most of last year before dropping to $20 back in February and is now at a new Amazon low. Among some of the more standout third-party AirTag holders on the market, it delivers a sort of strap-like design with an AirTag holder on one end and a zinc alloy stainless steel carabiner clip on the other. It can also double as a sort of keychain for a FOB and features a bottle opener as well. Hit up our launch coverage for additional details and head below for more.

Spigen’s Valentinus AirTag case launched at the same time as the rugged armor model above with a more traditional design when it comes to storing and protecting Apple’s item trackers. It delivers a leather-alternative build with a keyring clip for even less at $8 Prime shipped.

After you check out the ongoing price drops on Apple’s official leather and silicone AirTag Loops starting from $21, dive into our coverage of the new Horween Leather Loop from Nomad. One of our favorite Apple gear case makers out there, Nomad unleashed its latest model AirTag case just last month and you can get all the details on the new signature design in our launch coverage right here.

Spigen Rugged Armor Apple AirTag Case features:

Rugged build dominates everyday bumps and drops

Durable Zinc alloy and stainless steel carabiner designed for AirTag holder that fits on your accessories such as keys, bags, wallet, and dog pet collar

Doubles up as a bottle-opener to open a cold one

Lightweight build to hook onto your essentials

Precisely designed to protect the AirTags bluetooth tracker (2021)

