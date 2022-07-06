AMD’s top-tier RX 6900 XT is on sale at an Amazon low of $874, RX 3080 Ti now $1,200

Amazon is offering the XFX Speedster MERC319 RX 6900 XT for $873.97 shipped. Down from $950 for the past month or so and up to $1,300 before that, today’s deal marks the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before, beating our previous mention by $26. The RX 6900 XT packs 16GB of GDDR6 memory, which is plenty for gaming at just about every resolution, including 8K. That’s right, this GPU can handle 8K gaming, reaching 60FPS in some titles. However, most people will be using the RX 6900 XT for 1440p or 4K gaming, which it will tackle with ease. Check out our announcement coverage to take a deeper dive into the RX 6900 XT. Head below for more.

Also on sale at Amazon is the ZOTAC AMP Holo RTX 3080 Ti for $1,199.99 shipped. Down from $1,350, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. The 3080 Ti offers a bit more performance on the ray tracing side of things, thanks to AMD’s second-generation ray tracing cores as well as the third-generation tensor cores. All of this comes in a very powerful package that’s ready to handle just about any gaming task you have, though it won’t handle 8K gaming quite as well. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

Update 7/6 @ 4:49 PM: Amazon is now offering the MSI Gaming Trio RX 6750 XT GPU for $559.99 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of $730, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

Don’t miss out on Acer’s Predator Triton 500 SE gaming laptop that’s on sale for a new low on Amazon. Down to $2,100, you’re saving $300 from its normal going rate and getting an RTX 3070 Ti GPU with a 1440p 240Hz display for gaming anywhere you go.

XFX Speedster RX 6900 XT features:

The Speedster series exemplifies a modern aerodynamic style though clean and elegant design. It is a thoughtful design with the sole purpose of maximizing airflow to improve cooling and performance.

