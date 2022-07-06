Belkin’s new 15W MagSafe charger with kickstand and braided cord on sale from $51

Amazon is currently offering the new Belkin 15W MagSafe Kickstand Charger with USB-C Wall Adapter for $67.43 shipped in blue. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer marks one of the very first discounts on this just-released style and is a new all-time low. The model without a bundled power supply is also on sale and now sits at $51.37 to mark the second-best price of the year. Launching earlier this year as one of the first third-party MagSafe chargers actually capable of dishing out 15W speeds to an iPhone 12 or 13 series handset, Belkin’s model arrives with some extra premium features to justify the higher-than-Apple price. For starters, there is a kickstand built into the back of the charger that lets you prop up your handset while it refuels. That’s alongside a braided nylon USB-C cable for some extra durability. Head below for more.

Apple’s in-house MagSafe Charger on the other hand actually manages to undercut the price of the Belkin offering above. It isn’t all too often that a first-party accessory can be outclassed by another brand, but in this case you’re ditching the braided nylon cable and built-in kickstand features found above. But if you’re just hoping to refuel an iPhone 12 or 13 series handset for less, this will let you take advantage of 15W speeds for $36.

Though if you don’t mind ditching the 15W charging speeds altogether, Belkin also sells a 7.5W MagSafe-compatible offering which is also on sale right now. Ideal as a secondary charger around the house or to try out Apple’s MagSafe tech on a budget, new all-time lows have dropped them to $16.

Belkin 15W MagSafe Kickstand Charger features:

Make charging more convenient with MagSafe and get more from your iPhone 13 or iPhone 12 experience. This portable wireless charging pad delivers fast wireless charging up to 15W for the iPhone 13 and 12, and allows you to keep using your phone while it charges thanks to a thoughtfully designed pop-up stand. The MagSafe attachment ensures perfect, snap on alignment every time, while slim, lightweight design makes this charger perfect for travel. An extra-long 6.6ft/2m cable offers versatile placement options, and three understated colorways fit seamlessly into any home or office space.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!