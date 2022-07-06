Update your eBook library with Kindle titles up to 80% off and deals from just $1 today

Justin Kahn -
AmazonMediaKindle
80% off From $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 80% off a wide range of Kindle eBooks to load your reader up at a discount. Alongside the now live early Prime Day offers on Fire 7 tablets and Kindle Kids Editions with more on the way next week (if not sooner), this is a solid opportunity to shore up your digital reading library for relaxing at the beach or around the pool this summer. Starting from just $1, you’ll find a host of popular titles spanning a wide array of genres and some of our top picks down below. 

Amazon Kindle eBook sale:

As we mentioned above we are now tracking new all-time lows on Amazon’s Fire 7 tablets as well as the kids edition Kindle readers ahead of next week’s big festivities. Alongside the now live early deals on Echo smart gear, we are expecting to se the rest of the Kindle lineup go live for Prime Day in less than one week’s times, if not well before that. So stay locked to 9to5Toys and our Prime Day 2022 hub so you don’t miss out on what will almost certainly be the best prices of the year. 

More on the Local Woman Missing:

Shelby Tebow is the first to go missing. Not long after, Meredith Dickey and her six-year-old daughter, Delilah, vanish just blocks away from where Shelby was last seen, striking fear into their once-peaceful community. Are these incidents connected? After an elusive search that yields more questions than answers, the case eventually goes cold.

