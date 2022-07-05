New all-time low early Prime Day deals go live on Kindle Kids readers at $50 (Reg. $110)

After seeing the early Prime Day offers go live on Fire 7 tablets and Echo smart devices, it is now time for some big-time price drops on Kindle Kids. Amazon’s child-friendly reader is now going for $49.99 shipped for Prime members. Regularly $110, this is a massive 55% in savings and the lowest price we have ever tracked outside of bundle offers. Available in all case colors, Amazon’s latest 10th generation kids model includes the 2-year worry-free guarantee alongside 1 year of Amazon Kids+ content (remember to manually cancel this after the first year via the Amazon Parent Dashboard) alongside the reading-focused tablet experience. It features a glare-free display and “weeks of battery life” designed to “establish healthy reading habits” without any games, ads, or videos to distract them. “Kindle Kids holds over a thousand Amazon Kids+ titles” and if it breaks, Amazon says you can “return it and we’ll replace it for free.” More details below.

Be sure to explore the children’s Kindle eBook library to load up your young one’s new device with some reading material. Amazon’s library is loaded with titles you can access from $1 including some of the most popular options out there. You’ll also want to check out the Amazon First Reads July eBook freebies to get a jump and save some cash on some new releases while you’re at it.

While we are talking Amazon gear and as we mentioned above, we are now tracking huge price drops on the 2019 Fire 7 tablet models (including kids editions) with prices starting from just $30 shipped. While not solely focused on ready, they do offer digital books and a host of other functionality you would find on far more pricey tablets out there. The latest Echo Dot smart speaker is now down at $20 for Prime members ahead of this month’s big shopping festivities alongside a host of other smart gear from the brand starting from $13 Prime shipped right here.

Kindle Kids features:

Includes a Kindle (10th generation), 1 year of Amazon Kids+, a kid-friendly cover, and 2-year worry-free guarantee – up to a $199 value.

Kindle Kids is purpose-built for reading (not a toy), with a black & white glare-free display and weeks of battery life. It performs differently than a tablet, because it’s geared for reading books – no games, ads or videos means zero distractions.

With the included year of Amazon Kids+, kids can explore popular titles and series. After 1 year, your subscription will automatically renew every month starting at just $4.99/month plus applicable tax. You may cancel at any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

A device to help your kid establish healthy reading habits – When a child sits down with their Kindle, they read on average more than an hour a day.

