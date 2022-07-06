Sony officially unveils November God of War Ragnarök release date, new trailer, more

The wait has finally come to an end as Sony and developer Santa Monica studios have taken to the official PlayStation blog to unveil the God of War Ragnarök release date. The highly-anticipated sequel, once believed to see delays into 2023, will indeed be launching ahead of the holidays this year in November. Set for release on PlayStation 4 and PS5, the sequel to 2018’s epic reboot of the series is set to once again star Kratos and son Atreus as exemplified in today’s new Father and Son CG Trailer. Alongside the release date and new footage, Sony has dished up a series of new images, details on pre-order bonuses, and all the different editions of God of War Ragnarök. Head below for a closer look.

The God of War Ragnarök release date is now set for November 9, 2022, but pre-orders will start to go live just after Prime Day next week on July 15, 2022 at 10:00 am Local Time (10am Eastern Time for North America) – keep an eye on 9to5Toys and our Twitter feed for links as they go live.

We’re thrilled be able to share our release date and the brand-new God of War Ragnarök – Father and Son CG Trailer with all the God of War fans who have been eagerly awaiting news. We hope you’ve enjoyed a glimpse at some of the dangers Kratos and Atreus could find themselves up against as Ragnarök approaches.

Check out today’s new Father and Son CG Trailer (previous trailer right here):

Join Kratos and Atreus on a mythic journey for answers before the prophesied battle that will end the world. All the while, the eyes of Asgard watch their every move…

Sony also took to its official PlayStation Blog today to reveal the God of War Ragnarök Collector’s Edition unboxing video. Bonus content includes everything from in-game goodies like Kratos Risen Snow Armor and the Atreus Risen Snow Tunic (cosmetic) to the SteelBook display case, the Dwarven Dice Set – “a set of dice with a quality wood-like finish,” a 16-inch Mjölnir Replica – “a highly detailed replica of Thor’s signature weapon from God of War Ragnarök,” and 2-inch Vanir Twins Carvings:

In the same style as Atreus’ wooden toy carvings of the Huldra Brothers from the God of War (2018) Collector’s Edition, the Collector’s Edition completes the set with carvings of the Vanir Twins.

You can get a full breakdown of the special editions and extra content/collectibles they come with right here.

The God of War Ragnarök release date is quickly approaching now and you can check out a series of new imagery from the game Sony issued today over on this official post.

