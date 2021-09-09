PlayStation Showcase 2021 starts now! 40 mins of upcoming PS5/PS4 holiday titles and more

PlayStation Showcase 2021 starts now! Sony’s yearly update stream tends to bring some of its biggest first- and third-party upcoming games to the forefront, and we are expecting much of the same from today’s event. Last year’s event showed off the God of War sequel, and we are expecting to see more from Gran Turismo 7 as well as Horizon Forbidden West that just recently went up for pre-order. That’s not even mentioning any of the amazing third-party titles we could be seeing today. Head below for more details and to watch along with today’s PlayStation Showcase 2021.

PlayStation Showcase 2021

Today’s PlayStation Showcase 2021 is scheduled to last for around 40 minutes, but Sony didn’t mention any specific titles to expect here. It just wants gamers to “tune in to see what’s next for PlayStation 5” from “PlayStation Studios and some of the industry’s most imaginative developers.” The PlayStation Blog post also mentions the presentation will be focusing on “games releasing this holiday and beyond,” and that we will be getting some more in-depth developer content after the presentation as well.

Watch the PlayStation Showcase 2021 below:

Tune in Thursday, September 9 at 1 p.m. Pacific Time / 9 p.m. BST / 10 p.m. CEST for a look into the future of PS5. The Showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes and include updates from PlayStation Studios and some of the industry’s most imaginative developers, for games releasing this holiday and beyond. And stick around after the presentation to get more updates from some of the studio teams featured in the Showcase.

Updating…

We will update this post with the high-resolution footage from the presentation as it becomes available.

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake:

First up, Sony is teasing the new Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake!!!

Project EVE

Project Eve is an action-adventure game that takes place in the not-too-distant future on the ruined Earth against unknown enemies. Accompany the powerful heroine Eve, join forces with comrades along the way, and take up the challenge against the tough adventure.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

We are getting another good look at Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands gameplay today as well.

Coming March 25, 2022

Embark on an epic adventure full of whimsy, wonder, and high-powered weaponry! Bullets, magic, and broadswords collide across this chaotic fantasy world brought to life by the unpredictable Tiny Tina. Roll your own multiclass hero and loot, shoot, slash, and cast your way through outlandish monsters and loot-filled dungeons on a quest to stop the tyrannical Dragon Lord. Everyone’s welcome, so join the party, throw on your adventuring boots, and be Chaotic Great!

Forspoken

Sony showed off a good chunk of Forspoken gameplay footage today as well as some light story elements and plenty of interesting environments, abilities, and more.

Coming Spring 2022

Mysteriously transported from New York City, Frey Holland finds herself trapped in the beautiful and cruel land of Athia with a magical, sentient bracelet wrapped around her arm. Her new, cynical companion “Cuff” helps Frey navigate through the sprawling landscapes of Athia. In search of a way home, Frey will battle monstrous creatures, confront the powerful Tantas, and uncover secrets that awaken something much more from within.

Alan wake comes to PlayStation

Play as troubled author Alan Wake, who goes on a desparate search for his missing photographer wife, Alice. The sleepy Pacific Northwestern town of Bright Falls isn’t what it seems. A malevolent presence lurks in the dark, and a horror story Alan doesn’t remember writing is coming true. Experience improved visuals, enhanced character models & richer environmental details in a remaster of Remedy Entertainment’s classic game. Alan Wake Remastered includes the main game and its two story expansions – The Signal and The Writer – with the complete experience rendered in all-new 4K visuals.

Grand Theft Auto V PS5

Experience the world of Grand Theft Auto V in brand new ways when GTAV and GTA Online come to PlayStation 5 in March 2022 – with additional bonuses now available for PlayStation Plus members.

Ghostwire Tokyo

Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces, perpetrated by a dangerous occultist known as Hannya, causing Tokyo’s population to vanish in an instant. Ally with a powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance and master a powerful arsenal of abilities to unravel the dark truth behind the disappearance as you FACE THE UNKNOWN in Ghostwire: Tokyo. Ghostwire: Tokyo arrives on PlayStation 5 in Spring 2022

More Guardians of the Galaxy

Vampyr Blood Hunt

Join the Bloodhunt and become the ultimate vampire! Bloodhunt is a free battle royale game set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe. A treacherous betrayal has stirred a war amongst the vampires, who are also being targeted for annihilation by a secret society known as the Entity. Use your supernatural powers, weapons and wits in this thrilling battle royale game to dominate the night and restore the Masquerade.

More Deathloop

“Blackreef is a mystery, and Colt is looking for answers. Who are the Visionaries? What is Blackreef? How does the timeloop work? Why does everyone on the island have amnesia? Why is Julianna always lurking behind the nearest corner ready to ambush Colt? Most importantly, Colt wants to know: “Who am I?” The deeper Colt goes down the rabbit hole, the more questions arise. One thing is for sure, Colt is determined to get to the bottom of this mystery and break the timeloop—no matter what answers he finds. Launching September 14, 2021 on console exclusively for PlayStation 5

Tchia

A Tropical Open-World adventure. Climb, glide, swim, and sail your boat around a beautiful archipelago in this physics-driven sandbox. Use Tchia’s Soul Jumping ability to take control of any animal or object you can find, and Jam on your fully playable Ukulele. A game inspired by New Caledonia.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – PlayStation Showcase 2021 Trailer

Marvel’s Wolverine – PlayStation Showcase 2021 Trailer | PS5

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – PlayStation Showcase 2021 Trailer | PS5

Gran Turismo 7 – PlayStation Showcase 2021 Trailer | PS5

Releasing March 4, 2022

God of War Ragnarok

Be sure to check out the details we spotted on the new PS5 SKU right here as well as your September PlayStation Plus free games and infomration on the third-party PlayStation 5 M.2 SSD support. Plus, here are all of today’s best PlayStation game deals.

