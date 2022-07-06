MSI’s Optix 32-inch Curved 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor with RGB lights reaches low of $270

Amazon is now offering the MSI Optix 32-inch Curved 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $269.99 shipped. Normally going for $340, this 21% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this monitor model. With the 1500R curve, this monitor will increase your immersion into games and content while also reducing eye strain that can occur with flat panels. When gaming at high refresh rates, screen tearing can become a big issue but MSI implemented AMD FreeSync Premium support into its monitor so every gaming session is fluid and smooth. You’ll even have some RGB backlighting to accent everything else with the inputs handled by two HDMI ports and a single DisplayPort. Head below for more.

You do get an included monitor stand that features height, pivot, and tilt adjustments so you can position right where you want it, but those with smaller desks may want to pick up a desk mount to reclaim space. In that case, you can check out the MOUNT PRO Single Monitor Desk Mount for $26.50 after clipping the on-page coupon. Unlike most monitors in this size range, the MSI option above uses the VESA 75x75mm mounting system and with the design of the monitor, you may need to grab this VIVO Universal Monitor Mounting Kit for $12. The standoffs in this kit will ensure that you can connect the monitor to the arm even if the mounting plate is too large to fit where the mounting holes are.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. If you’re looking for a new gaming laptop, right now you can save $300 on Acer’s Predator Triton 500 SE Gaming/Creator Laptop at $2,100. Coming with the latest-gen Intel i7 processor and RTX 3070 Ti graphics, this laptop is a beast and will be capable of just about anything.

MSI Optix 32-inch Curved 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor features:

MSI Optix AG321CQR. It features 165Hz refresh rate which can reduce the after image make image more clear, R1500 curved design suitable for your eye, sRGB 110% provide you real and vivid display, Less Blue Light allow you could use without pressure and still more special features. It is far from enough that only have a high performance desktop without excellent gaming monitor. It’s time to upgrade your current gaming weapon and enjoy the better graphical experience with MSI Optix AG321CQR.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!