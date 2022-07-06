Save up to $100 on Ninja’s Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven today at $230 shipped

Outside of yesterday’s new Amazon Ninja sale, it is now offering the brand’s DT201 Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven for $229.99 shipped. Regularly up to $330 at Best Buy, today’s deal is up to $100 off the going rate, $70 below the most recent Amazon listings, matching our previous mention, and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is also the same price drop we saw during the Black Friday sales last year. Combining multi-cooker features with a counter top convection oven, it also packs in built-in air fryer action. This model is large enough to cook a pair of 12-inch pizzas at the same time or even a 5-pound chicken with a 10-in-1 design that also provides simple toasting options as well as dehydrated snacks and a series of accessories: a pair of sheet pans, two wire racks, the air fry basket, and a roast tray. More details below.

Alongside a new all-time low on its latest multi-cooker, Amazon also launched a big-time Instant Pot sale yesterday featuring a range of the brand’s small cooking appliances. You’ll find combo air fry ovens starting for even less than the model above, albeit with smaller capacities, as well as dedicated multi-cookers and more with prices starting from $75. Hit up our coverage for a closer look.

But for an even more intelligent solution, check out the ongoing price drop we are tracking on the Wi-Fi enabled CORSORI smart grill and air fryer unit. Its Aeroblaze model stand out from the pack with hands-free control over your smartphone and you’re looking at $60 in savings right now. Everything you need to know is waiting right here and be sure to swing by our home goods guide for more.

Ninja DT201 Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven features:

TRUE SURROUND CONVECTION: Up to 10X the convection power vs. a traditional full-size convection oven for faster, crispier, and juicy results.

10-IN-1 VERSATILITY: Air Fry, Air Roast, Bake, Whole Roast, Broil, Toast, Bagel, Dehydrate, Reheat, and Pizza all in one powerful, 1800-watt appliance.

FASTER COOKING: 90-second oven preheat time and up to 30% faster cooking than a traditional full-size convection oven.

XL FAMILY-SIZED CAPACITY: 2-level even cooking, no rotating required—fit a 5-lb. chicken and a sheet pan of vegetables, (2) 12-inch pizzas, or a 12-lb. turkey.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!