COSORI’s smart hands-free Aeroblaze air fryer grill is now $60 off via Amazon at $180 shipped

Amazon is now offering the COSORI Smart Aeroblaze Indoor Grill Air Fryer for $179.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $240, this a solid $60 off, within $20 of the all-time low we have only tracked once before, and the lowest total we can find. This combo cooker delivers “virtually smoke-free” indoor grilling functionality alongside built-in air frying, roasting, broiling, baking, dehydrating, and more. All of which joins remote smartphone-control and hands-free Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands we don’t tend to see in the comparably-priced models from the bigger brands. You can even use the companion app to choose from one of over 100 recipes to have the unit automatically begin cooking with the “correct temperature and time.” More details below.

We are also tracking some solid deals on Ninja multi-cookers from $90. You won’t get the smart features found on the COSORI model above taking this route, but there are some great deals available on Ninja’s Foodi 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker Air Fryer as well as one of its latest 8-quart Multi-Cooker Air Fryer down at $190 via Amazon. Hit up our home goods guide for even more.

Just be sure to scope out this deal on KitchenAid’s 9-in-1 Countertop Air Fry Oven and Anova’s Nano Sous Vide Cooker. Now matching the Amazon 2022 low at $99 shipped, this model delivers one of the most affordable sous vide machines from one of the best brands in the business to your home cooking arsenal. Get a closer look at the specs and pricing breakdown in yesterday’s deal coverage right here.

COSORI Smart Aeroblaze Indoor Grill Air Fryer features:

MEET THE COSORI AEROBLAZE INDOOR GRILL: Temperatures up to 510°F sear and sizzle food in minutes to give you your desired doneness with chargrill marks and caramelized flavor

VIRTUALLY SMOKE-FREE: A pre-installed activated carbon filter, precise temperature presets, and splatter guard effectively reduce unwanted smoke and odors during the cooking process to keep your kitchen clean and cool

FAMILY CAPACITY: Cook enough food for 3–5 people on the large 100 square-inch grill. The surface fits up to 4 steaks, 4 hamburgers, or 15 hot dogs

