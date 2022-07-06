Early Prime Day deals knock 50% off Amazon Fire TV Cube streamers from $50 (New lows)

After seeing early Prime offers on Echo smart gear, Fire 7 tablets, and Kindle Kids Edition readers, Amazon is now giving Prime members an early jump the Fire TV Cube streaming media player. Regularly $120, you can now land a brand new unit for $59.99 or an Amazon renewed model for $49.99 shipped. This is 50% off in both case, $10 under our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. The hexa-core processor brings 4K streaming to any compatible display alongside support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio. It also features the Alexa voice remote for simple audible control over your system that allows you to launch content, “get to favorite apps quickly with preset buttons” as well as access power and volume alongside a built-in speaker so you can ask for the weather, control compatible smart home gear, and more, even when the TV isn’t on. The renewed model above ships with the “same limited warranty as a new device.” Head below for more.

A more affordable way to add some smart streaming to your existing display is with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Now selling for $40 shipped on Amazon, it features much of the same functionality as the Fire TV Cube with the main difference being the aforementioned onboard speaker for direct Alexa access (although it does provide this feature via connected speakers).

Alongside this particularly rare price drop on Apple’s HomePod mini, the early Prime Day offers on Amazon’s Echo gear is an even more affordable way to score some smart home control gear right now. With deals starting from $20, you’ll find the Echo smart speakers as well as some of Amazon’s smart home gear and more marked down for Prime members ahead of next week’s big shopping bonanza.

Fire TV Cube features:

The most powerful Fire TV streaming media player – the ultra-powerful hexa-core processor delivers a fast, fluid 4K streaming experience.

Hands-free entertainment – Put down the remote and dive right into your favorites with just your voice.

Control the TV with your voice – Control compatible soundbar and A/V receivers, and change live cable or satellite channels with your voice.

Just ask Alexa – With the built-in speaker, ask Alexa to check the weather, turn off the lights, and more – even when the TV is off.

Cinematic experience – Watch in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

