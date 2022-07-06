Spigen’s MagSafe 5,000mAh iPhone battery pack hits new all-time low at $24 (Reg. $54)

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its ArcHybrid Mag Magnetic Battery Pack for $24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $54, and while we have seen it down at $32 a number of times, today’s deal is $3.50 below our previous mention for a new all-time low at $30 or 55% off the going rate. You’re looking at a MagSafe 5,000mAh battery pack solution for iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets. This model delivers 7.5W charging capabilities to keep your handset juiced up all day long without adding any permanent bulk to your iPhone alongside pass-through functionality so you can power it and your device up at the same time. The non-slip rubber coating is a nice touch as well. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and some additional details down below.

If the MagSafe feature isn’t of interest for you, take a look at the Anker PowerCore Slim 10K. This one carries double the charging capacity and comes in at just over $15 Prime shipped on Amazon right now. It won’t snap to the back of your iPhone, but it will provide USB-C charging and even more juice throughout your summer travels.

We are also still tracking new all-time lows on Spigen’s latest 35W, 45W, and 65W GaN III USB-C wall chargers with deals starting from $25. Just be sure to check out one of the very first discounts on Belkin’s new 15W MagSafe charger with kickstand while you’re at it.

Spigen ArcHybrid Mag features:

Snap On, Power Up: The easiest way to charge your phone is here. Simply attach ArcHybrid Mag on the back of your phone and enjoy the extra power.

7.5W, Unrivaled Speed: 1.5x faster than other Magnetic Wireless Battery Packs. Charge Faster and Do More.

5,000mAh Capacity, Extended Productivity: 5,000mAh capacity provides up to 80% additional charge for iPhone 12. Attach the extra power and Explore More.

Designed for iPhone 12: Seamlessly works with iPhone 12 series (Please use it with MagSafe Compatible Cases for the optimized charging experience)

Strong Magnetic Hold, The Perfect Hands-free Charging: Strong hold and Non-Slip rubber coating prevents slips and drops.

Pass-through Charging Enabled: Wireless Charging should go on while ArcHybrid Mag is being charged. Charge it and your phone at the same time.

