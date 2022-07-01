Spigen’s latest 35W, 45W, and 65W GaN III USB-C wall chargers hit new lows from $25 shipped

We now have the very first notable price drops on Spigen’s brand new ArcStation Pro GaN III Dual USB-C Wall Chargers. The latest wall charger from Spigen comes in 35W, 45W, and 65W capacities that are now knocked down to $25.19, $30.09, and $38.49 shipped respectively when using code DUALGAN30 at checkout. These models carry up to $36, $43, and $55 regular prices and are all now at the lowest listings we have tracked since hitting Amazon in May. All three models feature a pair of Power Delivery-grade USB-C ports with simultaneous dual charging at up to 40W and 25W on the higher end option. Making use of GaN III and 3D PCB tech, they deliver a compact wall charging solution for just about all smartphones, MacBooks, and much more. Additional details below.

If you can make do just fine with a basic 20W wall charger, consider the Anker 511 Nano Pro model instead. This one is now selling for $14.50 Prime shipped on Amazon with various color options to choose from and modern USB-C connectivity. Hit up our latest roundup of Anker charging gear deals for even more as well.

Then dive into the Satechi sitewide July 4th sale and Belkin’s annual event for more Apple gear accessory offers before you hit up our coverage of the brand new 20W Conductor USB-C PD charger from Caudabe. This one was unveiled earlier this week and is available in a discounted bundle for a limited time. All of the details you need are right here.

Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN III charger features:

Dual USB C PD PPS Charging Port : Up to 65 Watt Power Delivery and PPS Output with single USB C port loaded / Total 65 Watt Max. While dual charging it supports 40W and 25W output to charger your device.

Advanced GaN Tech : Due to the benefit of GaN and 3D PCB Technology the charger is 53% smaller than others. Unlike Silicon Chipset, GaN Chipset allows the ArcStation to be smaller than the genuine charger. Also, allows the charger to operate with higher.

Reducing damage to your devices : Unlike other fast charging products, with GaN(Gallium Nitride) Chip embedded and IntelligentSafety Technology, it ensures the safety of our users and their devices by managing 15 points safety standard and reducing heat dissipation.

