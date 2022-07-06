Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Cubasis 3 now 50% off, Fait, Niffelheim, and more

Your Wednesday edition of the best Mac and iOS app deals is now ready to go down below. Just be sure to check out the up to $449 in savings still live on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro as well as the particularly rare deal we spotted on the HomePod mini this morning in all five colorways. But for now it’s all about the apps headlined by up to 50% off Cubasis 3 and the previous-generation edition as well as titles like Fait, Niffelheim, and more. Get a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals after the jump.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Asketch: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Fine – Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3 – DAW & Studio: $25 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $12 (Reg. $24)

iOS Universal: Amazing Flash Cards: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fait – The Machine: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Niffelheim: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 9th Dawn III: $6 (Reg. $10)

Mac: SnipNotes – Clever Notebook: $5 (Reg. $8)

Today’s best game deals: Forza Horizon 5 $20, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $40, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Night of the Full Moon: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Fliptastic Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Remote Control • Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Spyglass: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Commander Compass: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: EoEbooks: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Obscura 3 — Pro Camera: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Theine: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $10 (Reg. $11)

More on Cubasis 3:

Quickly and easily capture your musical ideas as soon as they arrive and turn them into professional-sounding songs with the multi-award winning Cubasis 3. Enjoy performing, recording, mixing and sharing your music in no time, wherever you are, right there on your iPhone and iPad. Meet one of the fastest, most intuitive and complete audio and MIDI DAWs available on iOS today: Cubasis 3.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!