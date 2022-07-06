Today’s best game deals: Forza Horizon 5 $20, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $40, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering the best price ever on Forza Horizon 5 for Xbox One and Xbox Series X at $19.99 with free shipping in orders over $49 and no-cost in-store pickup where available. Regularly $60, this undercuts our previous $30 mention as well as the current $24.50 Prime shipped price on Amazon for the lowest total we have tracked. If you have been waiting for a deep sale to add this racer to your Xbox library, now’s your chance. Today’s all-time low pricing comes on the heels of the Xbox and Bethesda showcase where we got a good look at the Forza Motorsport as well. Horizon 5 takes the high-octane racing to the Mexican countryside, coast lines, and more with dynamic weather systems and you can get a much better idea of what to expect in our feature piece. Head below for more including Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Metal Gear Rising, Castlevania Requiem, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Saints Row The Third Full Package, PSN Games Under $15 sale, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

***New Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 console

***Nintendo Game & Watch Zelda all-time low at $40

Pre-orders:

July PlayStation Plus FREE games: Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time and more

Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel

June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more

MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter

Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June

Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!