Today’s best game deals: Forza Horizon 5 $20, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $40, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering the best price ever on Forza Horizon 5 for Xbox One and Xbox Series X at $19.99 with free shipping in orders over $49 and no-cost in-store pickup where available. Regularly $60, this undercuts our previous $30 mention as well as the current $24.50 Prime shipped price on Amazon for the lowest total we have tracked. If you have been waiting for a deep sale to add this racer to your Xbox library, now’s your chance. Today’s all-time low pricing comes on the heels of the Xbox and Bethesda showcase where we got a good look at the Forza Motorsport as well. Horizon 5 takes the high-octane racing to the Mexican countryside, coast lines, and more with dynamic weather systems and you can get a much better idea of what to expect in our feature piece. Head below for more including Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Metal Gear Rising, Castlevania Requiem, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Saints Row The Third Full Package, PSN Games Under $15 sale, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
***New Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 console
***Nintendo Game & Watch Zelda all-time low at $40
***Xbox/Bethesda Showcase: Starfield, Diablo IV, OW 2, more
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $40 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PS4 $40 (Reg. $60)
- PAC-MAN 256 Xbox $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Saints Row The Third Full Package eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation PSN Games Under $15 digital sale
- Cat Quest II eShop $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- Borderlands 3 $8 (Reg. $15+)
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Xbox $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Xbox $10 (Reg. $40)
- Metal Gear Rising $10 (Reg. $20)
- Grand Theft Auto V PS5/Series X $20 (Reg. $40)
- Gran Turismo 7 PS5 $59.50 (Reg. $70)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction PS5 $12.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut eShop $24 (Reg. $40)
- Tetris Effect: Connected eShop $24 (Reg. $40)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars KOTOR Switch $11 (Reg. $15)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $50 (Reg. $60)
- ASTRAL CHAIN Switch $42 (Reg. $60)
- Contra Anniversary Collection eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt eShop $19.99 (Reg. $30)
- Cadence of Hyrule eShop $17.50 (Reg. $25)
- Broforce eShop $4 (Reg. $15)
- Among Us PSN $4 (Reg. $5)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 11 eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Also matched on PSN
- Just Dance 2022 Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Aladdin and The Lion King eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Shin Megami Tensei V Switch $42 (Reg. $60)
- Hades eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition $26 (Reg. $30)
- Dark Souls Remastered $15 (Reg. $30)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $40 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring $48 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
