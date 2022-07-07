Bowflex’s originally $1,300 connected C7 Exercise Bike matching Amazon low at $500

Amazon is now offering the Bowflex C7 Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $499.99 shipped. This model is regularly $700 at Best Buy where it is now matched for today only. It has gone for as much as $1,300 at Amazon this year and is matching the all-time low at $100 under our previous mention. Alongside the included 1-year JRNY membership, it is also compatible Peloton and Zwift on your smartphone, tablet or smart TV for connected workouts on a range of different platforms. This model can transmit bike metrics, including cadence and power, to compatible cycling apps over Bluetooth while providing a 7-inch touchscreen so you can also just throw some Netflix or Disney+ on while getting a workout in. From there, you’ll find Bowflex’s usual 100 levels of magnetic resistance, adjustable race-style seat and handlebars, dual link pedals with toe cages, include 3-pound dumbbells, a Bluetooth heart rate armband, and dual water bottle holders. More details below.

If you’re not interested in the connected experience, save some cash and score the Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $356 shipped instead. You’re also not going to get some of those extras, like the Bluetooth heart rate armband and dumbbells as well as the touchscreen display, but it will help to keep you in shape nonetheless otherwise.

Once you get up off the bike, build some strength with Bowflex’s 8 to 40-lb. SelectTech Adjustable Kettlebell. This popular solution replaces up to six kettlebells in a single unit and is now marked down to $119 shipped at Amazon from the regular $150 price tag. You can get a closer look at the pricing breakdown and feature list in our previous coverage. And then head over to our dedicated sports and fitness guide for additional workout deals.

You might also want to check out the Amazon Halo View fitness wearable while it’s sitting at a new all-time low in the early Prime Day deals.

Bowflex C7 Indoor Exercise Bike features:

Includes 1-Year JRNY Membership (Dollar 149 value)

The JRNY experience assesses your fitness level, creates custom workouts personalized to your unique capabilities, and provides coaching and feedback that guides you through your workouts – all from the built-in touchscreen (JRNY Membership required)

Use with popular third party cycling apps like Peloton and Zwift on your smartphone, tablet or smart TV, and, with a JRNY account, during your workouts transmit bike metrics, such as cadence and power, to compatible cycling apps via Bluetooth connectivity (Cycling app subscriptions not included.)

Watch Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Hulu on the 7″ touchscreen (Streaming service provider subscriptions not included. JRNY Membership required to access streaming service provider apps on console.)

