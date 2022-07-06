Bowflex’s 8 to 40-lb. SelectTech Adjustable Kettlebell drops to $119 at Amazon (Reg. $150)

Reg. $150 $119

Amazon is now offering the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell for $119 shipped. Regularly $150 at Best Buy and elsewhere, this is more than 20% off the going rate, within $19 of the all-time low, and the lowest price we can find on one of the more popular solutions in the product category. Alongside the 1-year membership to Bowflex’s JRNY workout membership, it features a space-saving design that supports a wide range of exercises. It will grow with you as you get stronger with the ability to quickly switch from 8-pounds all the way up to 40, replacing six individual kettlebells in the process, alongside an “ergonomic” handle to help strengthen your “arms, shoulders, abs, chest, back, and legs.” More details below. 

While an arguably not as elegant solution, you can save even more with the Yes4All Adjustable Kettlebell. This one switches from 10 to 40 pounds in weight for a similar experience at under $77 shipped on Amazon right now. It can be used for swings, deadlifts, squats, lifting, get-ups, and much more with a “reliable locking mechanism” to hold your desired weight in place. 

While we are talking Bowflex, Amazon is still offering a massive $700 in savings on its connected 16 IC VeloCore exercise bike. Now starting from $1,100 shipped, this high-tech solution delivers a 16-inch touchscreen console for direct access to connected workouts, Netflix, Disney+, and much more while you’re staying in shape. Get a closer look at the feature list and pricing breakdown in yesterday’s deal coverage

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell features:

  • Includes 1-Year JRNY Membership ($149 value; auto renews when trial ends unless cancelled 48 hours prior to trial end date)
  • Adjusts from 8 – 40 lbs
  • Replaces 6 kettlebells
  • Dimensions: 8.8″ L x 7″ W x 12.5″ H (22.4 x 17.8 x 31.8 cm)
  • On-demand, full body strength classes now available on the JRNY app (JRNY Membership Required)
  • Ergonomic handle
  • Weight selection dial

Show More Comments