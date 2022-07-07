COSORI’s 12-in-1 voice and app-controlled Air Fryer Oven hits new Amazon low at $120 shipped

Amazon is now offering the COSORI 12-in-1 Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $119.98 shipped. Regularly $150, this is 20% or $30 off the going rate, $10 under the previous previous deal price, and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. You’ll also find the Amazon renewed model for a touch less at $107.98 shipped right now. Alongside 12 built-in cooking functions including air fry, dehydrate, bake, defrost, ferment, and more, this one also delivers app companion functionality to save cooking presets, access 30 automatic chef-made recipes, and to start making meals at the touch of a button on your smartphone (Amazon Alexa or Google Home voice support included). You’re looking at a 25-quart capacity with enough space for a 12-inch pizza, six slices of bread, or a whole chicken alongside variable temperature settings from 80 to 450 degrees. More details below.

You’ll also want to swing by the latest Amazon instant Pot sale that went live earlier this week for a series of deals starting from $75. Not only are we tracking solid price drops on its latest model all-in-one multi-cooker and electric Dutch ovens, but you’ll also find dedicated air fryer options at $84 shipped for a more affordable countertop frying solution than today’s lead deal.

At the same time as the Instant Pot sale went live, Amazon dished up a series of big-time offers on Ninja gear. From its latest TWISTi blender to air fryers, cookware, and its flagship steam fryer, there are a series of top-notch price drops live starting from $70 right now. Be sure to browse through right here and then head over to both our Ninja and home goods deal hubs for even more discounts to upgrade your kitchen arsenal.

COSORI 12-in-1 Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer Toaster Oven features:

12 COOKING FUNCTIONS: Even people with no cooking experience can now make dreamy meals. The temperature range of 80°F – 450°F makes you enjoy a wide range of cooking functions including Air Fry, Dehydrate, Bake, Defrost, Ferment, and more.

XL EXTRA-LARGE CAPACITY: The oven’s 26 quart / 25-liter capacity fits up to 6 slices of bread(4 x 4 inches), a 12-inch pizza, or whole chicken

VERSATILE & FAST: Looking for a way to cook twice as fast as conventional ovens—Just pick up your smartphone and tap the VeSync app to make meals at the touch of a button, or with the sound of your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Home

AIR FRY ANYTHING: We bet you didn’t know that toaster ovens can air fry. Our oven requires up to 85% less oil than traditional deep frying while maintaining the same crispy textures. Your only regret will be that you didn’t get it sooner

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!