ROCCAT Burst Pro with 19,000 DPI sensor and optical switches falls to new low at $35

Amazon is offering the ROCCAT Burst Pro Gaming Mouse for $34.99 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of $60, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to take your gaming setup to the next level, ROCCAT’s Burst Pro mouse delivers the brand’s Titan optical switches which have a “long-lasting” 100 million click lifecycle as well as “speed-of-light” actuation. The owl-eye sensor itself can go up to 19,000 DPI as well. Plus, the Burst Pro uses a more efficient engineering process which gives the shell a lightweight 68g build while still packing AIMO lighting and a solid feel. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional detail.

Given that you’re saving $25 with today’s lead deal, you might want to consider picking up a mouse pad to let your new peripheral glide across your desk with ease. Of course, you could opt for this budget-focused Logitech Mouse Pad at $10 on Amazon to start with. But, if you want the most cohesive experience, then ROCCAT’s Sense AIMO RGB mouse pad is a must. It does come in a bit higher in price at nearly $30, but it’ll give your desk a nice and uniform look overall, which could be worth the extra cash.

Further outfit your gaming setup with RGB when you check out the Philips Hue sale that we found earlier today. It discounts the Lightstrip Plus starter bundle down to $90 from its normal $129 going rate. Delivering HomeKit compatibility out of the box, this kit also gets you into the larger Hue ecosystem, which makes it a great choice for all smart homes.

ROCCAT Burst Pro Gaming Mouse features:

Meet the ROCCAT Burst Pro. Engineered from scratch with a symmetrical ergonomic shape that feels incredible from the very first touch. Its striking translucent honeycomb shell keeps weight down to an extreme lightweight 68g and showcases AIMO like never before. The first ROCCAT mouse to debut the Titan Switch Optical, it also features world-first heat-treated glides and a PhantomFlex cable for high-performing, unrestricted gameplay. Light by design. To ensure additional peace of mind we provide a 2-year limited manufacturer warranty.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!