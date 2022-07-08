Belkin’s MagSafe Car Mount Pro for iPhone 13 drops to $32 (Save 20%, 2022 low)

Amazon now offers the Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount Pro for $31.99 shipped. Normally fetching $40, this is marking a new 2022 low as well as only the second discount of the year at 20% off. Today’s offer is also $3 under our previous mention from back in May. Belkin’s Car Mount Pro brings MagSafe to your ride with an air vent design that keeps your handset in-view and is compatible with both of Apple’s latest iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets. While there’s no charging capabilities, it’ll provide a 1-handed solution to keep an eye on GPS navigation and more while hitting the road this summer with a premium design to boot. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

As far as more affordable solutions go, Spigen’s OneTap lineup has some of the more popular, budget-friendly offerings on the market. So while you’re not getting the same higher-end build featured above, Spigen’s comparable car vent mount will allow you to magnetically attach an iPhone 13 to your car for less at $30.

Another one of Belkin’s MagSafe accessories is also on sale this week, with its more premium 15W wireless charger on sale at a new Amazon low. Available with or without a bundled wall adapter, each model is compatible with the full 15W MagSafe charging speeds you’d expect from an iPhone 13 companion and is complemented by a kickstand and braided cord starting at $51.

Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount Pro features:

Your Drive, Reimagined. Just place your iPhone 12 series device against the MagSafe car mount and go. Designed to provide a seamless set-and-drive experience while keeping your iPhone 12 series device safely mounted and conveniently within view. Pull up directions in landscape or start your favorite playlist in portrait. The intuitive cable management keeps your cable* at your fingertips, so a quick charge is always within reach.

