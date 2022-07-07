Roku’s latest streaming media players see early Prime Day discounts from $18 (2022 lows)

Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon is now discounting the entire stable of Roku’s latest streaming media players to the best prices of the year. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick this time around is the Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 for $29.99. Having just launched at the end of September with a $50 price tag, you’re now looking at $20 in savings. This matches the best price of the year only set back in January, and comes within $1 of the all-time low from Black Friday. Serving as one of the latest from Roku, its new updated Streaming Stick 4K arrives with improved performance that’s 30% faster than its predecessor with longer range Wi-Fi coverage. You’re also looking at the most affordable streamer yet from the brand with Dolby Vision HDR, which rounds out the package with AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and a bundled Voice Remote. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more from $18.

All of the Roku Prime Day discounts live today will be the lowest we see over the next week or so. So if you’re looking to upgrade an existing TV with a new streaming stick or media player, today’s sale is worth diving into ahead of all the action next week.

Roku Prime Day discounts:

Speaking of discounts to beat the Prime Day rush, yesterday Amazon took 50% off its latest Fire TV Cube streamers. While you can score a refurbished model at $50, the real highlight brings the new condition combination streaming media player and Alexa speaker down to a new all-time low of $60.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 features:

Roku Streaming Stick 4K is faster and more powerful than ever. The redesigned long-range Wi-Fi® receiver is super-charged with up to 2x the speed—exactly what you need for smooth streaming in spectacular 4K, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ picture. The all-new design plugs right into your TV with a simple setup. It’s perfect for wall-mounted TVs and keeping wires out of sight.

