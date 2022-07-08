Cuisinart’s modern touchscreen burr coffee grinder returns to Amazon low at $50 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart Touchscreen Coffee Burr Grinder for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $70 and still fetching as much at Target, today’s offer is nearly 30% off the going rate, matching both the Amazon all-time low and our previous mention, and the best we can find. Featuring a sleek, modern design approach, this model boasts an onboard touchscreen display for taking hands-on control of the 18-position grind selector that delivers everything “from ultra-fine for espresso to extra-coarse for French press.” The removable 0.5-pound bean hopper can be pulled from the housing for easy refills and the chamber can carry up to 32 cups of freshly ground beans at a time. Head below for more details.

Coffee grinders with these kinds of capabilities can be quite pricey and many of those won’t include the modern design treatment, but there are some more affordable options for folks that don’t require 18 different grind options. This $30 KitchenAid Blade model delivers a nice stainless steel look and for something even more affordable, take a look at the now $16 Mr. Coffee Electric Coffee Grinder instead.

Check out this 2022 Amazon low we spotted on the smartphone-controlled steel COSORI electric gooseneck kettle if you haven’t yet. Then dive into our home goods guide for even more including the latest Amazon Instant Pot sale. Earlier this week Amazon launched a notable event starting from $75 with a new all-time low on the brand’s latest model multi-cooker as well as a host of price drops on air fryers and more. Everything is organized for you right here.

Cuisinart Touchscreen Coffee Burr Grinder features:

The new Cuisinart T Series line combines style and innovation perfect for today’s modern kitchen Intuitive touchscreen controls on the Burr Coffee Grinder let coffee lovers tap icons to choose from 18 grind consistencies and select the number of cups they want to brew – the unit will grind the right amount for the number of cups This premium burr grinder includes a manual grind control and a chamber large enough to hold ground coffee for up to 32 cups When not in use the grinder’s LCD screen goes to sleep creating an ultra-sleek profile on the kitchen counter.

