Amazon launches WD sale from $45: Portable 1TB SSD $110 new low, Game Drive $59, more

Just after launching its new Samsung memory sale, Amazon is following suit with a range of WD storage gear from $45. One standout is the WD 1TB My Passport SSD Portable External SSD at $109.99 shipped. Originally $200, it sold at $150 for most of last year before more recently dropping into the $130 range. Today’s deal is $7 below our previous mention for a new Amazon all-time low and well under the $130 it is listed at via Best Buy. Delivering speeds rivaling all of the industry’s most popular options at up to 1050MB/s, this model also delivers support for USB 3.2 Gen-2 gear with USB-C connectivity (can work with USB-A machines as well). Alongside 256-bit AES hardware encryption, the My Passport SSD also features shock and vibration resistance as well as drop protection up to 6.5-feet. Head below for the rest of Amazon’s latest WD storage deals.

Amazon WD storage sale:

Alongside these ongoing Toshiba portable hard drive offers from $45, the aforementioned Samsung memory sale is still in full swing. With deals starting from $17, you’ll find solid price drops on the brand’s latest speed-focused microSD solutions as well as new Amazon all-time lows on touch-enabled portable SSD storage and more. Everything is neatly organized for you right here.

WD 1TB My Passport SSD Portable SSD features:

Blazing fast NVMe technology with speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. | Based on read speed unless otherwise stated. As used for transfer rate, 1 MB/s = one million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.

Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption

Shock and vibration resistant. Drop resistant up to 6.5ft (1.98m)

Cross Compatible USB 3.2 Gen-2 and USB-C (USB-A for older systems)

