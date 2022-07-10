Amazon launches WD sale from $45: Portable 1TB SSD $110 new low, Game Drive $59, more

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesWD
New lows From $45

Just after launching its new Samsung memory sale, Amazon is following suit with a range of WD storage gear from $45. One standout is the WD 1TB My Passport SSD Portable External SSD at $109.99 shipped. Originally $200, it sold at $150 for most of last year before more recently dropping into the $130 range. Today’s deal is $7 below our previous mention for a new Amazon all-time low and well under the $130 it is listed at via Best Buy. Delivering speeds rivaling all of the industry’s most popular options at up to 1050MB/s, this model also delivers support for USB 3.2 Gen-2 gear with USB-C connectivity (can work with USB-A machines as well). Alongside 256-bit AES hardware encryption, the My Passport SSD also features shock and vibration resistance as well as drop protection up to 6.5-feet. Head below for the rest of Amazon’s latest WD storage deals. 

Amazon WD storage sale:

Alongside these ongoing Toshiba portable hard drive offers from $45, the aforementioned Samsung memory sale is still in full swing. With deals starting from $17, you’ll find solid price drops on the brand’s latest speed-focused microSD solutions as well as new Amazon all-time lows on touch-enabled portable SSD storage and more. Everything is neatly organized for you right here.  

WD 1TB My Passport SSD Portable SSD features:

  • Blazing fast NVMe technology with speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. | Based on read speed unless otherwise stated. As used for transfer rate, 1 MB/s = one million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.
  • Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption
  • Shock and vibration resistant. Drop resistant up to 6.5ft (1.98m)
  • Cross Compatible USB 3.2 Gen-2 and USB-C (USB-A for older systems)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
WD

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Score 1TB of affordable Toshiba portable storage with 2...
SK hynix’s latest 7,000MB/s 2TB Gen4 delivers aff...
Amazon all-time low just hit CORSAIR’s 7,100MB/s ...
Amazon delivers new all-time Samsung lows: Touch Portab...
Apple’s official MagSafe chargers hit 2022 lows: ...
Best of 9to5Toys: M2 MacBook Air sees first discount, H...
V-MODA’s premium Crossfade 2 Bluetooth/wired Hi-R...
Acer’s latest Chromebook 315 with 15.6-inch 1080p...
Load more...
Show More Comments