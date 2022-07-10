Amazon launches WD sale from $45: Portable 1TB SSD $110 new low, Game Drive $59, more

Just after launching its new Samsung memory sale, Amazon is following suit with a range of WD storage gear from $45. One standout is the WD 1TB My Passport SSD Portable External SSD at $109.99 shipped. Originally $200, it sold at $150 for most of last year before more recently dropping into the $130 range. Today’s deal is $7 below our previous mention for a new Amazon all-time low and well under the $130 it is listed at via Best Buy. Delivering speeds rivaling all of the industry’s most popular options at up to 1050MB/s, this model also delivers support for USB 3.2 Gen-2 gear with USB-C connectivity (can work with USB-A machines as well). Alongside 256-bit AES hardware encryption, the My Passport SSD also features shock and vibration resistance as well as drop protection up to 6.5-feet. Head below for the rest of Amazon’s latest WD storage deals.
Amazon WD storage sale:
- WD 1TB Elements SE Portable SSD $90 (Reg. $110)
- WD_BLACK 4TB P50 Game Drive SSD $484.50 (Reg.$590+)
- WD_BLACK 1TB P10 Game Drive HDD $59 (Reg. $70)
- WD 5TB My Passport Ultra HDD $119 (Reg. $140+)
- WD 2TB Blue SN570 NVMe Internal SSD $160 (Reg. $184)
- WD 250GB Blue SA510 SATA Internal SSD $45 (Reg. $65)
- WD 16TB Red Pro NAS Internal HDD $290 (Reg. $380+)
- And even more…
Alongside these ongoing Toshiba portable hard drive offers from $45, the aforementioned Samsung memory sale is still in full swing. With deals starting from $17, you’ll find solid price drops on the brand’s latest speed-focused microSD solutions as well as new Amazon all-time lows on touch-enabled portable SSD storage and more. Everything is neatly organized for you right here.
WD 1TB My Passport SSD Portable SSD features:
- Blazing fast NVMe technology with speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. | Based on read speed unless otherwise stated. As used for transfer rate, 1 MB/s = one million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.
- Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption
- Shock and vibration resistant. Drop resistant up to 6.5ft (1.98m)
- Cross Compatible USB 3.2 Gen-2 and USB-C (USB-A for older systems)
