Score 1TB of affordable Toshiba portable storage with 2022 lows on drives from $45

Amazon is now offering the Toshiba Canvio Flex 1TB Portable External Hard Drive for $47.99 shipped. Regularly $58, this is a new Amazon 2022 low, within $2 of the all-time low, and the best price we can find. It is actually marked down to $58 from a regular listings of $70 at Best Buy. You’ll also find the textured Advance model with similar specs at $44.99 shipped from the regular $53, but this one needs to be reformatted for use with a Mac. The Flex model is ready for all major computer systems out of the box to deliver storage capabilities at a far more affordable price than a 1TB portable SSD – the modestly priced Crucial X8 SSD, for example, sells for $105. It ships with and provides USB-A and USB-C connectivity options in a portable-ready 4.37- by 3.15- by 0.53-inch form-factor. Head below for more details. 

Save even more with the $44 Toshiba Canvio Basics 1TB Drive. This is an older model that doesn’t ship with the USB-C cable, but it certainly provides an economic storage backup solution for casual users looking to save some cash. 

But if you prefer to stick with a faster portable SSD solution, dive into the latest Amazon Samsung memory sale. Alongside microSD deals from $16, we are also tracking a new all-time low on its touch-enabled T7 portable SSD at $85 shipped. Just be sure to scope out our review of the latest model in the lineup, the T7 Shield

For something even more substantial, hit u our latest deal coverage of the QNAP 4-bay NAS with Intel CPU, 8GB RAM, and dual 2.5GbE. This model is now back down to the Amazon low at $519 and all of the details you need are right here.

Toshiba Canvio Flex Drive fetaures:

  • Designed for PC, Mac, and Tablet (check compatibility at Toshiba’s Consumer HDD website).
  • Formatted exFAT for cross-device compatibility (2).
  • USB-C ready, USB 3.0 compatible.
  • Versatile design. Includes USB-C and USB-A cables.

