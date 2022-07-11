Amazon’s huge iPhone, Android, and AirPods case sale from $5 (New lows up to 62% off)

Amazon has now launched a wide ranging smartphone cases and accessories sale at up to 62% off alongside a range of AirTag gear and more. Featuring products from Samsung, Pelican, ZAGG, Speck, Smartish, and others, now’s a great time to upgrade your iPhone or Samsung Galaxy case (among others) and land some solid deals on other accessories. One notable and rare offer is on the Pelican Marine Series Waterproof Floating Phone Pouch at $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 and more recently in the $20 range, this is the first notable price of the year and a new Amazon all-time low at up to 44% off. It provides an IPX8 protective home for your smartphone capable of withstanding underwater submersion to a depth of 3.3-feet for up to 30 minutes. It also features built-in air cushions for buoyancy alongside a detachable lanyard making for a notable add-on when you’re going to the beach or hanging around the pool this summer, not to mention more adventurous excursion out into the woods and the like. Head below for even more deals starting from just over $5

Today’s massive smartphone and AirTag accessory sale also includes some AirPods cases and more with deals starting from $5. You can browse through everything on tap via this landing page but you’ll also find some helpful links to each section below:

Speaking of smartphone accessory deals, a new Amazon 2022 low is now live on Google Pixel Buds A-Series, not to mention this all-time low on Sony’s recently-released LinkBuds/S, and you’ll definitely want to check out the now live AirPods offers. The latest AirPods Pro are now sitting at $170, down from the regular $249 price tag, on Amazon for the lowest price we have tracked this year. 

Pelican Marine Floating Phone Pouch features:

  • Certified IPx8 rated underwater submersion to a depth of 3.3ft (1m) for up to 30 minutes
  • Built in air cushions provide buoyancy for easier phone retrieval
  • Detachable lanyard helps to keep your phone secure
  • Clear window allows you to use your phone while inside the pouch

