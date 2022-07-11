Sony’s recently-released LinkBuds/S fall to new all-time lows from $148 (Save $30+)

Amazon is now rolling out Prime Day 2022 discounts on some of Sony’s just-released earbuds, with the new Sony LinkBuds S leading the way at $158 shipped in two styles. Marking only the second discount to date since launching back in May, these are now down from $198 in order to deliver a new all-time low at $40 off. This beats the first discount we tracked by an extra $20 in order to deliver the best price yet.

Delivering what Sony contends are the world’s smallest and lightest hi-rise earbuds with noise cancellation, the brand has packed. its Integrated Processor V1 into a refreshed design. Alongside blocking out ambient audio, there’s also 6 hours of battery life that extends by another 20 with the charging case, as well as a new software feature that allows the LinkBuds S to take the wearer’s environment into mind to adjust the listening experience. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our launch coverage, as well.

Also seeing one of its first discounts so far, the standard Sony LinkBuds are sitting at $148 via Amazon, too. Normally fetching $180, these are seeing much of the same all-time low status with $30 in savings attached while beating our previous mention by $10. Taking a more unique approach than its newer S counterpart, the LinkBuds pack an open-ear design that lets ambient sound pass through from your surroundings. That’s thanks to an open back ring-shaped driver that pairs with other interesting tech you can read all about in our hands-on review.

We’re still waiting for all of the flagship Sony offers to go live come Prime Day proper tomorrow, though these discounts on some of the more unique offerings serve as a first taste to the new all-time lows that are around the corner. There are also some other pre-event discounts in our headphones guide that are worth a look, as well.

Sony LinkBuds S features:

Smart features and settings learn from your behavior and automatically adjust sound settings to provide the right sound for the moment. Automatically switches between superlative noise canceling or optimized ambient sound for listening without distractions. Immersive sound quality with Integrated Processor V1. Ultra-clear call quality with Advanced Voice Signal Processing lets sound come in clear. Up to 6 hours of battery life and up to 20 hours with charging case. Quick charging gives up to 60 minutes of playback with a 5 minute charge.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!