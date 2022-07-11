New 2022 low takes $20 off Google Pixel Buds A-Series with discount down to $79

Rikka Altland -
AmazonHeadphonesGoogle
Reg. $99 $79

Amazon now offers the Google Pixel Buds A-Series True Wireless Earbuds for $79 shipped. Delivering only the second discount of the year, this is down from the usual $99 price tag in order to mark a new 2022 low. This is the best since last year’s Black Friday sale and $10 below our previous mention from back in April. Google’s new Pixel Buds A-Series arrive as the brand’s latest take on true wireless earbuds and deliver notable features like Hey Google support, real-time in-ear translations, and Adaptive Sound. There’s also more reliable connectivity compared to their predecessors as well as 24 hours of playback on a single charge. You can also get plenty of additional insight in our hands-on review.

Clocking in at a more affordable $37 price tag, going with these Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds might be a better call if you’re on a budget. While you’re missing out on the first-party integrations found on the Google pair above, these arrive with 40-hour battery life and other notable features for the price.

Then go check out this morning’s early Prime Day discounts on Google Pixel 6/Pro. Both of the handsets are now down to new Amazon all-time lows thanks to the $100 or more in savings, delivering the Google Tensor-backed smartphones starting at $499.

More on Google Pixel Buds A-Series:

As you listen to your music with the Pixel Buds A-Series True Wireless In-Ear Headphones from Google, they can detect ambient sound and auto-adjust the volume to suit each situation. They can also detect whether they are in or out of your ears, automatically pausing and resuming playback so you don’t miss a beat. When you need to interact with the outside world, real-time in-ear translation and more is just a “Hey Google” voice command away, and dual beamforming mics in each earbud work to keep hands-free calls crystal clear.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…
Google

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen hits Amazon all-time low wit...
Jabra’s Elite 7 Pro ANC Earbuds with built-in Goo...
Best of 9to5Toys: Mac Studio $1,899, Unlocked Galaxy S2...
Wyze Alexa, Assistant, and Siri-ready earbuds with 27-h...
Skullcandy Evo wireless earbuds with built-in Tile trac...
HP’s Pavilion desktop with i5 and RTX 3060 is per...
Marshall’s metal-grille Stockwell II Portable Spe...
adidas cuts extra 30% off sale items during its Flash S...
Load more...
Show More Comments