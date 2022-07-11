New 2022 low takes $20 off Google Pixel Buds A-Series with discount down to $79

Amazon now offers the Google Pixel Buds A-Series True Wireless Earbuds for $79 shipped. Delivering only the second discount of the year, this is down from the usual $99 price tag in order to mark a new 2022 low. This is the best since last year’s Black Friday sale and $10 below our previous mention from back in April. Google’s new Pixel Buds A-Series arrive as the brand’s latest take on true wireless earbuds and deliver notable features like Hey Google support, real-time in-ear translations, and Adaptive Sound. There’s also more reliable connectivity compared to their predecessors as well as 24 hours of playback on a single charge. You can also get plenty of additional insight in our hands-on review.

Clocking in at a more affordable $37 price tag, going with these Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds might be a better call if you’re on a budget. While you’re missing out on the first-party integrations found on the Google pair above, these arrive with 40-hour battery life and other notable features for the price.

Then go check out this morning’s early Prime Day discounts on Google Pixel 6/Pro. Both of the handsets are now down to new Amazon all-time lows thanks to the $100 or more in savings, delivering the Google Tensor-backed smartphones starting at $499.

More on Google Pixel Buds A-Series:

As you listen to your music with the Pixel Buds A-Series True Wireless In-Ear Headphones from Google, they can detect ambient sound and auto-adjust the volume to suit each situation. They can also detect whether they are in or out of your ears, automatically pausing and resuming playback so you don’t miss a beat. When you need to interact with the outside world, real-time in-ear translation and more is just a “Hey Google” voice command away, and dual beamforming mics in each earbud work to keep hands-free calls crystal clear.

