Apple Watch Series 6 sees $169 Grade-A refurb discount to $260, SE at $190, more from $130

Through the end of today, Woot has launched a Grade-A certified refurbished Apple Watch sale starting at $129.99. Prime members lock-in free shipping, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Our top pick this time around is Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS in serveral styles at $259.99. Originally selling for $429, today’s offer marks one of the best prices we’ve seen on a Grade-A model, beats our previous mention by $10, and amounts to $169 in savings. You can also save on the 40mm style, which now rests at $249.99 in several styles.

Sure it’s not the all-new wearable from Apple, but going with the Apple Watch Series 6 doesn’t mean you’re going to be sacrificing too much. Aside from the main improvements of a refreshed case and larger screen, the Series 6 and 7 share the same processor alongside a matching array of blood oxygen, heart rate, and other fitness sensors. Both run watchOS 8, too! So for those who don’t need the latest and greatest or don’t want to wait for a more sizable discount on Series 7, going with the Apple Watch Series 6 delivers plenty of savings in the meantime. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Throughout the rest of today’s sale, Woot has you covered with a collection of other certified refurbished Apple Watch models. Including the same warranties noted above, you’ll find everything from SE models to Series 3 starting at $130 and more, all of which should have minimal to no signs on wear.

Though if you’re after bringing home the latest and greatest from the company, Apple Watch Series 7 models are now down to new all-time lows ahead of Prime Day. Starting at $284, these are some enticing offers on limited designs with $115 in savings attached.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5

5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip

