Apple Watch Series 7 fall to new all-time lows from $284 (Save $115) ahead of Prime Day

Ahead of Prime Day 2022, Amazon is now offering new all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 7 models. Headlining is the 45mm GPS offering at $314 shipped. Down from $429, this is $115 in savings and a new all-time low at $45 under our previous mention. Those savings also carry over to 41mm GPS styles, which start at $284 and deliver the same $115 discount from the usual $399 price tag.

Regardless of which style you’re looking at, this is Apple’s latest fitness companion which comes backed by a noticeably larger screen. Apple Watch Series 7 also sports a new fast charging mode which supplements all-day battery life with the ability to deliver enough charge to wear overnight in just 8 minutes. Then staples like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, ability to take ECG readings complete the build. Here’s how it compares to the previous-generation models, as well. Then head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Now that Prime Day is almost here, discounts as notable and rare as the lead deal are beginning to arrive in our Apple guide. A favorite has delivered the first chance to save some cash on Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Pro, which now delivers the second-generation chip at $1,234.

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design. Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime, anywhere Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app.

