Save some Bells with new Prime Day low on Monopoly Animal Crossing at under $9

Amazon is now offering the Monopoly Animal Crossing New Horizons Edition Board Game for just $8.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $28, it more recently sits in the $18 range via Amazon where it is now a few cents below our previous mention for a new all-time low. A notable addition to any Animal Crossing collection, this is the best price we have ever tracked at Amazon to bring some of Nintendo’s island dweller action to board game night. For those unfamiliar here, this is the same real estate tycoon game we all know and love but with a themed twist based on Nintendo’s hit life sim experience. Players “visit islands, collect resources such as bugs, fish, fossils, and fruit” and then sell them for Bells to purchase decorations and earn Nook miles to win the game. More details below. 

While we are expecting more special edition Monopoly boards to go on sale this evening for Prime Day 2022, the Animal Crossing New Horizons Edition is one of the least expensive options out there, themed or otherwise. For something even more affordable though, check out the Monopoly Deal card game that sells for $5 Prime shipped on Amazon. This one carries the usual formula over to a more bite-sized card game for even less than our featured offer. 

If you prefer to stick with the Nintendo Switch games instead, there are plenty of Prime Day deals on those live in this morning’s roundup from $30 including Mario, Zelda, Splatoon 2, Kirby, and more. Just before those went live, we caught a rare deal that has Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart Live Home Circuit down at the lowest price since Mario Day 2022 alongside this all-time low on the official  Game & Watch Zelda handheld console.

Monopoly Animal Crossing Game features:  

  • MONOPOLY GAME MEETS ANIMAL CROSSING: This twist on classic Monopoly gameplay features artwork, characters, and themes inspired by Nintendo’s Animal Crossing New Horizons
  • FUN GAME FOR KIDS: In this edition of the Monopoly game, kids visit islands, collect resources such as bugs, fish, fossils, and fruit. Then sell island resources for Bells, buy decorations, and earn Nook Miles to win
  • MONOPOLY TOKENS: Move around the board as one of 4 Animal Crossing New Horizons inspired tokens. Besides the numbered die, there’s a Nook’s Cranny die that determines what type of resources can be sold
  • SKILL CARDS: After the first trip around the Monopoly gameboard, players can choose a Skill card with an ability they can use throughout the rest of the game

