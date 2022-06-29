Nintendo’s Game & Watch Zelda handheld console hits all-time low today at $40 shipped

Walmart is now offering the Nintendo Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda Edition handheld console for $39.97 shipped. Regularly $50 and still fetching as much at Amazon, this is $2.50 below our previous mention, the second-notable price drop, and the lowest price we have ever tracked. While Amazon could price match this deal at some point here, Walmart’s listing is currently the lowest offer. This edition of the reissued Game & Watch mini console was unveiled during Nintendo’s E3 presser last year as part of the iconic series’ 35th anniversary. The highly-collectible handheld features copies of The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, and the Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening as well as “a version of the Game & Watch classic, Vermin, starring Link, and a playable clock and timer” inside of a Hyrule-themed package. More details below and in our feature piece.

The Legend of Zelda Edition joins the collection alongside the Mario model that also launched during the famous plumber’s 35th anniversary, let’s just hope we also see one for the Kirby celebrations this year. These Game & Watch consoles are quite a unique and interesting piece for your Nintendo collection, and with today’s discounted option, also net you three classic Zelda titles you can take with you anywhere.

Check out more of the latest from Nintendo below:

Nintendo Game & Watch Zelda Edition features:

With a retro look, legendary flourishes, and the power to save Hyrule, the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda system is a tribute to 35 years of the Legend of Zelda series.

Included are three Full Legend of Zelda games; The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The adventure of Link, and the Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.

There’s also a version of the Game & Watch classic, Vermin, starring Link, and a playable clock and timer.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!