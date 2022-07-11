Early Prime Day game deals: Mario, Splatoon 2, Pokémon, Zelda, Kirby, more from $30

In today’s best game deals, we are now seeing a number of notable early Prime Day deals go live on Nintendo Switch games and more including Mario, Splatoon, and Zelda, among others. One standout is Splatoon 2 down at $39.99 shipped in physical form. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked this year at Amazon with 33% in savings. This is a perfect time to ensure you land a copy before Splatoon 3 launches later this year on September 9. Pre-orders are now live on the upcoming sequel and be sure to feast your eyes on the new Splatoon 3-themed Nintendo Switch OLED console as well as the matching Pro Controller in our previous coverage. Head below for early Prime Day Nintendo deals on titles like Super Mario Party, New Pokémon Snap, Super Mario Odyssey, Paper Mario: The Origami King, Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, Mario Golf: Super Rush, and more.
Today’s best game deals:
***Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart Live now $60 (Reg. $100)
***New Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 console
***Nintendo Game & Watch Zelda all-time low at $40
- Kirby Star Allies $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bravely Default II $30 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $42 (Reg. $60)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $42 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword $35 (Reg. $60)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $35 (Reg. $40+)
- ASTRAL CHAIN Switch $42 (Reg. $60)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade $30 (Reg. $50+)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched on PSN
- WB Xbox digital game sale from $10
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle : Season Pass $5 (Reg. $20)
- Among Us PSN $4 (Reg. $5)
- Skull and Bones LE pre-order + $10 Best Buy GC $70
- PSN July digital game sale up to 70% off
- Metal Gear Solid V Definitive PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon PSN $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Resident Evil 6 PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 2 remake PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 3 remake PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PSN $45 (Reg. $60)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $40 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PS4 $40 (Reg. $60)
- PAC-MAN 256 Xbox $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- PlayStation PSN Games Under $15 digital sale
- Borderlands 3 $8 (Reg. $15+)
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Xbox $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Xbox $10 (Reg. $40)
- Metal Gear Rising $10 (Reg. $20)
- Grand Theft Auto V PS5/Series X $20 (Reg. $40)
- Gran Turismo 7 PS5 $59.50 (Reg. $70)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction PS5 $12.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut eShop $24 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars KOTOR Switch $11 (Reg. $15)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Just Dance 2022 Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Shin Megami Tensei V Switch $42 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition $26 (Reg. $30)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $40 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring $48 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
