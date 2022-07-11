Early Prime Day game deals: Mario, Splatoon 2, Pokémon, Zelda, Kirby, more from $30

In today’s best game deals, we are now seeing a number of notable early Prime Day deals go live on Nintendo Switch games and more including Mario, Splatoon, and Zelda, among others. One standout is Splatoon 2 down at $39.99 shipped in physical form. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked this year at Amazon with 33% in savings. This is a perfect time to ensure you land a copy before Splatoon 3 launches later this year on September 9. Pre-orders are now live on the upcoming sequel and be sure to feast your eyes on the new Splatoon 3-themed Nintendo Switch OLED console as well as the matching Pro Controller in our previous coverage. Head below for early Prime Day Nintendo deals on titles like Super Mario Party, New Pokémon Snap, Super Mario Odyssey, Paper Mario: The Origami King, Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, Mario Golf: Super Rush, and more.

Today’s best game deals:

***Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart Live now $60 (Reg. $100)

***New Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 console

***Nintendo Game & Watch Zelda all-time low at $40

Pre-orders:

