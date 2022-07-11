Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart Live Home Circuit drops to $60 ahead of Prime Day (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario or Luigi Set) for $59.99 shipped ahead of Prime Day 2022. Regularly $100, this is 40% off, matching the most regularly available Black Friday 2021 deals, the same price drop we saw during the Mario Day festivities, and the second notable price drop of 2022. This is a wonderful chance to bring Nintendo’s beloved mascot kart racer to life. Making use of AR-like tech, the kit brings the Mushroom Kingdom to a living room near you (or anywhere with a relatively flat surface) with a physical real-life kart and track pieces to build your own Mark Kart 8 Deluxe course at home. More details below and in our hands-on review.

The Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit package can now support multiplayer (each player with their own Home Circuit kit) as part of the latest update that launched just ahead of the holidays last year, and you’ll only need a single Nintendo Switch console to make it all happen. You can get all of the details on how it works in our coverage right here. While there are rumors out there that Nintendo is already working on Mario Kart 9 (or whatever it will be called), it also injected the beloved Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with a host of new remastered courses this year as well.

And while we are talking notable Nintendo deals, be sure to hit up our coverage of its Game & Watch Zelda handheld console. This highly-collectible and playable mini console is now sitting at the lowest price we have ever tracked. So be sure to jump on the $40 price tag while you still can and stay locked to our Prime Day 2022 deal hub for all of the best deals surrounding the Mushroom Kingdom this year.

More on Mario Kart Live Home Circuit:

Use your Nintendo Switch system to control a real-life Mario Kart

Create a course in your home by placing gates and watch the race come to life on screen in augmented reality

The kart will react as you boost, hit items and drift around the course

Unlock in-game environments, gates, costumes and more as you play

Up to 4 players can race around the house together (additional games, systems and karts required; Sold separately)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!