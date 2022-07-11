Chromecast with Google TV shows your favorite content all in one place at $40 (Save 20%)

Amazon now offers the Chromecast with Google TV for $39.99 shipped. Other retailers like Best Buy, and Walmart are also getting in on the savings. Down from $50, today’s offer is matching the best price of the year while marking only the third discount of 2022 so far. It comes within $1 of the all-time set over the holidays, and is the best price otherwise. Google’s latest streaming media player arrives with 4K HDR playback and support for all of your favorite content from the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, or even Apple TV+. The Google TV features step up from what we’ve seen from Android TV in the past to deliver a convenient place to peruse, search, and find new shows to watch in one hub. Get a better idea of what to expect from the home theater upgrade in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If the $40 price tag noted above is a bit too steep, you could also just opt for the onn Android TV Streaming Stick at $15. This alternative delivers much of the same 1080p playback, just without the first-party integrations you’d expect from one of Google’s in-house streaming media players. Even so, the price is hard to beat for those who are in the market for an affordable way to up the smarts of an existing TV.

Also still on sale this week, Google Nest Wifi Router systems have dropped to new all-time lows courtesy of Amazon. Providing mesh coverage to your space, pricing starts at $119 for a single router and goes up from there. Alongside just blanketing your home with 802.11ac speeds, these will also double as Assistant speakers for summoning Google’s voice assistant to control smart home gear and more.

Chromecast with Google TV features:

Chromecast with Google TV brings you the entertainment you love, in up to 4K HDR. Get personal recommendations from your subscriptions – all in one place. No jumping between apps to decide what to watch. Enjoy the entertainment you love in up to 4K HDR. Seamlessly browse 700,000+ movies and TV episodes from across your favorite streaming services, all in one place. Watch content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV app, Peacock, HBO Max and many more.

