ECOVACS’ $700 N8 Pro+ robo vac/mop with auto-empty now at $400, more from $300

Joining the $500 Prime Day deal that is now live on its more flagship Omni model, the official ECOVACS Amazon storefront is now offering its Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner system for $399.98 shipped. Today’s Lightning deal will only be live for another 7 hours or until stock runs out. Regularly $699, this is nearly $300 off the going rate, $80 under our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. As you’ll know from our hands-on impressions, this model brings laser-based 3D LiDAR navigation with obstacle avoidance, a host of smartphone-based customizations, and will also mop the floor after taking care of vacuuming tasks. This one ships with the 30-day auto-empty base for a truly autonomous cleaning experience as well (the N8 without that is marked down to $299.99 shipped after you clip the $200 on-page coupon right now). Head over to our review and down below for more details.

For some more affordable robotic vacuuming solutions, dive into our latest Anker RoboVac roundup. Alongside one of the lowest prices ever on refurbished models from $72 shipped, you’ll find a host of the brand’s popular a value-packed solutions on sale right now.

Stay locked to our Prime Day 2022 and home goods deal hubs as some of the biggest and best price drops of the year roll in over the next few days. We will be tracking deals around the clock from through Wednesday across just about very product category from kitchen appliances and tech to smart home gear, and much more.

ECOVACS N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum features:

30-Day HANDS-FREE CLEANING WITH SELF-EMPTY STATION. ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro+ automatically self-empties its dustbin after cleaning. The station’s disposable dust bag holds up to months of dirt and debris. (1 Spare Dust Bag Included).

VACUUMING AND OZMO MOPPING IN ONE-GO. Plus, automatically avoids carpets when mopping hard floors and doubles the suction power when vacuuming carpets.

CLEAN MORE EFFECTIVELY WITH SUPERIOR 2600Pa SUCTION that draws out dirt and dust from wherever it’s hidden in your hard floors and carpets, while optimizing energy and maintaining low noise levels.

HASSLE-FREE CLEANING WITH TRUEDETECT, a laser-based 3D technology that lets N8 Pro+ detect and avoid objects such as cables, slippers and pet mess to reduce the risk of getting stuck.

