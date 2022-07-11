Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen hits Amazon all-time low with $20 discount down to $59

Amazon is now offering the Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) for $59 shipped. Marking one of the very first discounts on the recently-refreshed accessory, the new release typically sells for $79 and is now sitting at $20 off. That delivers a new all-time low in the process and beats the only other notable discount by $8. Google’s second-generation Pixel Stand arrives with much of the same design cues of the original, just with improved charging speeds for its latest handsets. Everything notably kicks off with 23W of power which can go towards fast charging a Pixel 6/Pro handset or just topping off Pixel Buds and the like. Though for the former application, it’ll turn your handset into a mini Nest Hub display of sorts while it charges. That feature is explored more in our hands-on review, which also covers everything else to expect from the first-party accessory.

On the otherhand, the iOttie iON Wireless Duo might be a better pickup if you’re looking to streamline an entire setup. Living up to its name with a 2-in-1 design, this charging stand will refresh your nightstand with a place to refuel both a Pixel 6 and its companion earbuds. While it lacks the same first-party design as above, there is some added peace of mind from the Made for Google certification that iOttie seals the deal with to complete the $50 price tag.

Then go check out this morning’s early Prime Day discounts on Google Pixel 6/Pro. Both of the handsets are now down to new Amazon all-time lows thanks to the $100 or more in savings, delivering the Google Tensor-backed smartphones starting at $499.

Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) features:

Meet the second-gen Pixel Stand from Google. It’s a superfast wireless phone charger with up to 23W of power. It works with compatible Pixel phones, Pixel Buds, and Qi-certified mobile devices. Just set your phone down for a charge, even with a case. Excluding Pixel Buds A-series. Compatible with Pixel phones and wireless charging capabilities and many Qi-certified devices. Up to 23W with compatible Pixel phones and up to 15W with Qi EPP certified devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!