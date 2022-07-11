Prime Day delivers the biggest Echo sale of the year: Latest Dot, Show 15, more from $13

All of the Prime Day 2022 festivities are now officially going live and Amazon is kicking off its annual sale of Alexa-enabled speakers, smart displays, and wearables. Amongst all of the other Echo speaker and device deals, Amazon now offers its latest Echo Dot Smart Speaker for $19.99 with a bundled Sengled Smart Bulb. Down from the combined $65 price tag, today’s offer is marking a new all-time low at $15 under our previous Black Friday mention. Also on sale, the latest Echo Dot Kids Edition is down to $24.99 from its usual $60 price tag. Amazon’s most recent take on its most affordable speaker arrives with a new spherical design that delivers an improved audio array. On top of being able to take advantage of the new drivers for Apple Music and more, there’s also all of the usual Alexa features you’d expect to round out the package. Head below for more.

Another highlight from the Prime Day sale, Amazon is now offering the new Echo Show 15 for $179.99. On sale for one of the very first times, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low at $70 off the usual $250 going rate. We previously saw it drop to $200 earlier this year, but that was only the first chance to save.

Delivering Amazon’s largest screen-based Alexa experience yet, the new Echo Show 15 is fittingly centered around a wall-mountable 15.6-inch screen. You’ll find all of the usual hands-free voice control access for commanding smart home devices and the like, as well as some more novel features allowed by the screen form-factor. The new Visual ID feature will automatically adjust content based on who’s in the room, and the larger display now supports a refreshed widget system for showing off family remembers, photos, and much more. Dive into our announcement coverage for a closer look.

Meet the all-new Echo Dot with clock – Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound. Perfect for your nightstand – See the time, alarms, and timers on the LED display. Tap the top to snooze an alarm. Ready to help – Ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.

