Ring Alarm Prime Day deals: 2nd Gen and Pro bundles seeing all-time lows starting at $120

Amazon’s Prime Day event is just hours away from kicking off and right now you can pick up Amazon’s Ring security system bundles at the all-time low prices we’ve tracked for Prime members. Headlining all of these bundles is the Ring Alarm 2nd Gen 8-Piece Kit with Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show 5 for $224.98 shipped. Usually going for $340, this 34% discount is the new all-time low we’ve tracked. This 2nd Gen alarm system comes equipped with the base station, keypad, four contact sensors, a motion sensor, and a range extender to easily cover a one- or two-bedroom home. Integration with Alexa means you can easily arm and disarm the security system with just your voice and even get mobile alerts with Alexa Guard. You’ll be able to take full advantage of this integration with the Echo Show 5 2nd Gen and Ring Video Doorbell. Check out our launch coverage to learn more about the 2nd Gen security system to learn more and head below for additional Ring bundle deals.

Ring 2nd Gen bundle deals:

Ring Alarm Pro bundle deals:

When it comes to other Amazon device deals, we’re tracking new all-time lows on the all-new eero Pro 6E/6+ mesh systems, the biggest Echo sale of the year with deals starting at $13, and even more that can be seen with our Prime Day hub.

Ring 2nd Gen Security System features:

Better with Alexa: Arm and disarm Ring Alarm with your voice and get mobile alerts about the sound of broken glass or smoke alarms with Alexa Guard. Call trained agents from your Echo who can request the dispatch of emergency responders with Alexa Guard Plus, included with an eligible Ring Protect plan.

Put whole-home security at your fingertips with Ring Alarm, a do-it-yourself alarm system.

Receive mobile notifications when your system is triggered, change your Alarm modes, and monitor all your Ring devices all through the Ring app.

Easily setup your Ring Alarm by plugging in your base station, connecting to wifi via the Ring app, and placing your sensors in their ideal locations.

