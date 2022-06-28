Amazon’s early Prime Day deals saving you up to $130 off Ring’s Alarm system kits from $150

As part of its early Prime Day deals, with the main event just a couple weeks out, we are tracking a return to the all-time low price for the Ring Alarm 8-piece 2nd gen kit at $149.99 shipped. Normally going for $250, this solid $100 in savings was last seen around Black Friday 2021 with Prime members being able to score this low price. This package will come with everything you need to secure your home with Ring aiming this kit at 1-2 bedroom houses. Centered around the base station, you will get four contact sensors, one motion detector, one keypad, and one range extender to ensure even coverage. The contact sensors are perfect for doors and windows with the motion detector having some sensitivity adjustment so your pets won’t trip it while you’re away. Integration with Alexa means you can arm and disarm the system with your voice with Alexa even notifying you if a door is opened. Check out our launch coverage to get a closer look. Head below to check out other Ring Alarm Prime Day deals as well.

As with many of these smart home security systems, you can add to them over time with ease. So if you have more doors or windows you want to monitor but don’t have the cash up front, you can pick up additional sensors for $20 each. Want some additional motion detection in a different room? You can pick up the 2nd Gen detector at $30. All of these sensors do require batteries with the contact sensors using two CR2032s and the motion detectors using two AAs. Ring’s security system is based on Z-Wave technology which is very efficient and low power so the batteries in these sensors last a long time and you’ll be notified when they’re running low.

More Ring Prime Day deals:

Be sure to stick around and check out all the other early Prime Day deals we’ve rounded up for you, and be sure to keep your eye out as we get closer and closer with more and more deals coming out. Right now you can get Amazon’s all-new eero Pro 6E routers for $419 which is $280 in savings and a new all-time low, plus only the second discount to date.

