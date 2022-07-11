Target Flash Sale offers 50% off clothing for the entire family from $3

Ali Smith -
FashionTarget
50% off from $3
Target Black Friday 2019

Target is having a summer Flash Sale and offering 50% off clothing, swim, and more for the whole family. Prices are as marked. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Men’s Flat Front Chino Shorts. These shorts are currently marked down to just $10 and originally sold for $20. This style is available in several color options and are a must-have for warm weather. They can be dressed up or down seamlessly and with over 200 positive reviews, this style is rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Target and be sure to check out the Nike Ultimate Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off select styles.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

