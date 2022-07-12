Apple’s prev-gen. AirPods 2 still offer plenty of value following discount to $90 (New 2022 low)

Amazon is currently offering the previous-generation Apple AirPods 2 with Wired Charging Case for $89.99 shipped. Originally fetching $159, today’s offer is delivering a new 2022 low while beating our previous mention by $10. This is the second-best price to date overall, with the Prime Day discount also coming within $1 of the Black Friday all-time low. Even now that Apple’s new AirPods 3 have arrived, going with the now previous-generation pair brings quite a bit to the table. Especially when you consider it’s more affordable price tag! You’re notably looking at much of the same true wireless design with 24 hours of playback thanks to the Lightning-enabled charging case. Everything is still powered by the Apple H1 chip for fast pairing, which also enabled other features like Hey Siri and more.

Though if the previous-generation models just won’t do, the recently-refreshed AirPods Pro are also seeing a new 2022 for Prime Day. This time around, you can score the ANC earbuds with new MagSafe charging case at $170, down from the usual $249 price tag. This is marking the best price of the year as well as a great option to step up from the more affordable, albeit less capable AirPods 2 above.

Prime Day 2022 has of course also ushered in a collection of other price cuts in the personal audio space. Whether you’re in the market for Apple’s higher-end AirPods Pro with ANC or would prefer to ditch the in-house premiums by going with a more platform-agnostic solution from Beats or Sony, there are plenty of price cuts up for grabs right now in our hub.

Access incomparable convenience with 2nd generation Apple AirPods, high-performance wireless Bluetooth earphones that use optical sensors and a motion accelerometer to detect when they’re in your ears. A fresh Apple H1 chip provides a host of user benefits including increased wireless connection stability, faster device switching times, quicker call connection times, and voice-enabled Siri access. Plus, when playing games on your device, the AirPods deliver up to 30% less latency than the previous generation.

