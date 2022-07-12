ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3070 Ti OC Edition GPU falls to new low at $700 for Prime Day, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is discounting a wide range of PC components including processors, graphics cards, motherboards, power supplies, and much more. Our top pick from the sale is the ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3070 Ti OC Edition Graphics Card for $699.99 shipped. Normally $800, this $100 discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Delivering NVIDIA’s latest second generation RT and third generation Tensor cores, you’ll find twice the throughput available when compared to previous generation GPUs here. ASUS not only pre-overclocked this model for additional performance, but also uses its Axial-Tech fan design and 2.9-slot size to bring extra cooling to the table. Swing by our announcement coverage to take a closer look at what the 3070 Ti has to offer then head below for additional deals.

Prime Day PC component deals:

These discounts are far from the only PC gaming-related deals that we’ve tracked down. For instance, there’s a slew of peripheral deals available from Razer, SteelSeries, CORSAIR, Elgato, and more which can all be found in our dedicated guide. After checking those out, swing by our Prime Day 2022 hub for all the other ways that you can swing by and take a deeper dive.

ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3070 Ti GPU features:

The ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3070 Ti OC Edition 8GB GDDR6X features three Axial-tech fans and a larger heatsink that features more fins and surface area. An aggressive ROG shroud design and AURA Sync RGB lighting ensures your card delivers maximum performance and style.

