Prime Day Razer gaming peripherals from $15: Kaira Pro Xbox wireless headset $90, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering quite a few discounts on Razer PC and console gaming peripherals. Our favorite is the Kaira Pro Xbox Wireless Gaming Headset for $89.99 shipped. Down from $140, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating the previous best by an additional $10. This headset is made with Microsoft’s gaming systems in mind, designed to specifically pair with the Xbox Series X|S wirelessly. However, it’ll also work with Android or iOS smartphones thanks to the inclusion of Bluetooth 5.0 and it also pairs to Windows for a well-rounded feature set all around. You’ll find two microphones built-in as well, one for use when at a desk and the other hidden for when you game on-the-go. Plus, there are four built-in EQ settings ranging from FPS to bass depending on whether you’re gaming or enjoying some tunes. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more and then head below for additional Razer discounts.

More Razer deals:

Razer Kaira Pro Xbox Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Enjoy cutting-edge audio performance that embraces the future of Xbox. Enter the Razer Kaira Pro for Xbox—a wireless Xbox Series X headset that supports mobile Xbox gaming. Fitted with our best drivers and headset mic, experience stellar sound and voice chat for unrivalled console and mobile gaming.

