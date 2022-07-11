CORSAIR’s keyboards, mice, desktops, and more are on sale up to $690 off for Prime Day

Patrick Campanale
From $60
CORSAIR K95 RGB Platinum XT Gaming Keyboard Elgato CES 2020

Ahead of Prime Day, we’re already seeing a number of notable CORSAIR discounts at Amazon. For starters, the K95 RGB Platinum XT Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is down to $139.99 shipped. Normally going for $170 or more, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. With per-key RGB backlighting as well as a 19-zone LightEdge across the top of the keyboard, you’ll find that this is the perfect upgrade to any gaming setup. There are six dedicated macro keys, Cherry MX Speed RGB Silver switches, and a detachable leatherette palm rest to provide a premium experience all around as well. Our launch coverage takes a deeper dive into what this keyboard has to offer, then you can head below for more CORSAIR Prime Day deals.

CORSAIR Prime Day deals:

Our PC gaming guide is the best way to find other desk and PC setup upgrade deals like the Elgato Ring Light at $150, the SteelSeries Aerox 9 wireless MMO mouse at $90, and even RTX 3090 Ti’s from $1,600 with other GPU deals from $600. After you finish upgrading your desktop, then swing by our Prime Day hub for all the other ways you can save this week.

CORSAIR K95 RGB Platinum XT Keyboard features:

  • Per-key RGB backlighting and a 19-zone LightEdge across the top of the keyboard delivers dynamic and vibrant lighting effects with near-limitless customization
  • Tuned for low noise operation even at full load; MTBF hours
  • Gain an in-game advantage with six dedicated macro keys fully programmable for complex macros and key remaps or swap to the included S-key keycaps and program special streaming commands through Elgato Stream Deck software

