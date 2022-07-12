Instant Pot Prime Day deals go live with new lows on air fryers, multi-cookers, more from $7

The Instant Pot Prime Day deals are now live. Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering a series of big time offers on Instant Pot cookers, coffee makers, all-in-one ovens, sous-vide machines, electric Dutch ovens, and a series of accessories from $7. Alongside all of the now live Ninja kitchen deals, featuring its own multi-cookers, coffee makers and more, we are now tracking new all-time lows on a series of Instant Pot gear, all of which is waiting for you below. 

Instant Pot Prime day deals:

Alongside the Instant Pot Prime Day deals, you’ll find loads more where those came from. While many of this year’s deals will remain as such for the next 2-days or so, some certainly will not. Be sure to keep a close eye on our Twitter feed and Prime Day 2022 deal hub for all of the most notable price drops as they happen to ensure you don’t miss out. This year’s price drops will be coming hard and fast as we work around the clock to highlight the best of the best courtesy of Amazon’s 2-day shopping bonanza.

Instant Pot 6-Quart Dutch Oven features:

  • ELECTRIC DUTCH OVEN: Delivering gourmet results right on your countertop.
  • 5-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Braise, slow cooking, sear or sauté, cooking pan and warmer, making it the perfect wedding gift, new home gift or bridal shower gift!
  • PRECISION COOKING: Featuring a Dutch oven that allows exact temperature and time control that you simply cannot get from cooking on a stovetop.
  • VERSATILE ELEGANCE: Heavy-duty enameled cast-iron cooking pot is removable, oven and stovetop-safe allowing the same features as a traditional Dutch oven and looks beautiful on your table.

