Ninja Prime Day deals: All-time lows on Hot/Cold coffee brewers, multi-cookers more from $120

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now tracking huge price drops on Ninja blenders, air fryers, and more starting from $120. One standout is the Ninja CP307 Hot and Cold Brewed System at $134.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is a solid 33% price drop and a new Amazon all-time low on the popular coffee brewer. Alongside six cup sizes, it delivers five brew styles including classic, rich, over ice, cold brew, or specialty. You can “brew over ice at a lower temperature for smooth, naturally sweet flavor” or both loose and bagged tea as well as the typical drip method. The included carafe can carry up to 50-ounce or you can brew directly into your travel mug for a versatile option at the lowest price yet. Head below for more Ninja Prime Day deals.

Ninja Prime Day deals:

Amazon’s big-time 2-day shopping event has officially began with some of the best deals of the year. Prime Day 2022, much like year’s past, is essentially Black Friday in July, delivering the deepest price drop on the year across a wide array of electronics, kitchen gear, smart home good, 4K TVs, PC battlestation upgrades, and much more. Stay locked to 9to5Toys and our Twitter feed over the next 48 hours to snare you don’t miss out on the biggest deals we have tracked this year.

Ninja CP307 Hot and Cold Brewed System features:

Coffee and tea brew settings: Brewing technology offers an array of coffee and tea options

Cold brew coffee and tea: Brew over ice at a lower temperature for smooth, naturally sweet flavor in 10 to 15 minutes

Smart basket recognition: System recognizes basket and displays coffee or tea drink options

Separate coffee and tea baskets: Brew coffee or loose or bagged tea to keep flavors separate

6 brew sizes: Brew anything from a single cup or travel size to a half carafe or full carafe in your coffee maker

5 brew styles: Choose your strength with classic, rich, over ice, cold brew, or specialty

