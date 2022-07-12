GE’s Profile Opal countertop nugget ice maker with side tank falls to new low at $429 ($150 off)

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering the GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker with Side Tank at $429 shipped. Down from $579, today’s deal ushers in $150 in savings and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this bundle. Do you love the ice that Sonic serves? Well, going to the popular drive-in restaurant can be annoying every time you want crunchy ice. Well, the GE Profile countertop nugget ice maker allows you to enjoy “chewable, crunchable, cravable” nugget ice without leaving the house. It can make up to 24 pounds of ice per day and the added side tank allows it to produce up to three times more before you have to refill it. Another benefit to this ice maker is that all it needs is power to make crunchy ice, meaning you can bring it to the campsite, put water in it, and use a Jackery Explorer portable power station to run it. Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? For just $12 you can pick up a 3-pack of nugget ice trays on Amazon. Sure, these require a freezer and that you refill with water after emptying, but it’s a fraction of what the ice machine above will cost. Just keep in mind that trays won’t work as easily when you’re away from home or on a campsite.

Be sure to check out the best Prime Day kitchen deals that we tracked down earlier today. With pricing starting as low as $13, you’ll find deals from COSORI, KitchenAid, Ninja, Chefman, and many others there. Then, swing by our Prime Day 2022 hub for all the other discounts that we find over the next 48 hours.

GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker features:

Enjoy chewable ice made from compacted ice flakes, perfect for cocktails, sodas and other refreshing beverages. Instead of the traditional hard cubes, enjoy soft nuggets of ice that retain flavors and are easy to chew. Side tank included that produces approximately 3X more ice and easily attaches to the ice maker.

