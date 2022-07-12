Jackery Explorer portable power stations up to $340 off starting at $112 for summer

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now discounting a selection of Jackery’s popular portable power stations. Headlining is its Explorer 240 Portable Power Station for $175.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at a match of the second-best price yet following today’s $44 discount while marking the best price cut in months. We last saw it down to $6 less back in January, for comparison. Featuring a 240 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 200W pure sine wave AC outlet, dual 2.4A USB inputs and a DC car port. Perfect for bringing upcoming camping trips, tailgates, and more, this is a great solution to have on-hand to ensure there’s always some extra power when you need it. Our hands-on review explores those possibilities, and you’ll find additional discounts down below.

Other notable Jackery power station deals:

Alongside the Jackery options today, Prime Day is rolling out plenty of other ways to get in on the environmentally-friendly savings. For going off-grid, be sure to take a look at the Goal Zero sale that went live earlier this morning. Discounting a selection of power stations and solar panels by 25%, you’re looking at new 2022 lows starting at $90.

Jackery Explorer 240 features:

The Explorer 240 lithium battery pack, boasts a 240Wh capacity to keep your devices charged. This portable power station is lightweight at just 6.6 lbs with an easy-carry handle, making it more portable. Take the lightweight generator Explorer 240 with you on camping, travel, cottage trips, off-road, excursions, or anywhere you might need power. Be the life of the party at the backyard barbecue or tailgate.

