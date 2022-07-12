Amazon serves up a double shot of Nespresso espresso machine lows from $119 (Reg. $180+)

We are now tracking some notable Nespresso Prime Day deals courtesy of Amazon. You can now land the Nespresso VertuoPlus Espresso Machine by Breville with the bonus Nespresso VertuoLine Capsules pack for $119 shipped. Regularly $184, this is 35% off the going rate, a new all-time low on this configuration, and the best we can find. For comparison, this same machine without the extra capsules is selling for $160. This model is capable of single and double espresso shots as well as Gran Lungo and regular coffee brewing depending on the capsules you have and the option you select. “Nespresso’s Centrifusion technology uses barcodes to deliver the best in cup results including the perfect crema for large Coffee cup sizes.” You’re getting 20 capsules with this Nespresso Prime Day bundle including ten Melozio and ten Stormio. Head below for more Nespresso Prime Day deals.

Nespresso Prime Day deals

You’ll also find a very similar bundle deal live on the Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi at $151.50 shipped, down from the regular $233 for a new all-time low. This delivers much of the same at-home espresso experince, but fetches a bit more because it also ships with the Aeroccino milk frother.

Speaking of coffee and kitchen deals, we are also tracking a solid and quite rare price crop on the Ember temperature control smart mug with charging coaster. Then head over to our latest Prime Day kitchen deals roundup for offers on Keurig machines, smart air fryers, Ninja deals, Instant Pot, and more. Everything else is waiting in our Prime Day 2022 deal hub.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Espresso Machine features:

Nespresso Prime Day deals: VERSATILE AUTOMATIC COFFEE MAKER: Brew different coffee sizes at the touch of a button; Espresso (1.35 oz) Double Espresso (2.7 oz), Gran Lungo (5 oz) and Coffee (7.7 oz); Pour over ice to create your favorite iced Coffee drinks

SMART COFFEE MAKER: Nespresso’s Centrifusion technology uses barcodes to deliver the best in cup results including the perfect crema for large Coffee cup sizes; Simply insert the capsule and enjoy freshly brewed Coffee or authentic Espresso

SINGLE SERVE COFFEE MACHINE: Create barista grade brewed single serve Coffee or Espresso cups at the touch of a button; best in cup results are delivered for whatever style drink you choose; Designed for use with Nespresso Vertuo capsules only

