GIGABYTE’s 32-inch 4K 144Hz HDMI 2.1 monitor falls to new low at $665, more from $100

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering a wide range of monitor discounts from $100 shipped. Our top pick from the Prime Day monitor deals is the GIGABYTE AORUS 32-inch 4K IPS 4K 144Hz HDMI 2.1 Gaming Display at $664.99 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of $950 to $1,000, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is among the best pricing we’ve seen on an HDMI 2.1 display. With a 31.5-inch 4K IPS panel, this monitor is perfect for high-end gaming setups. It packs a 10-bit color depth, 90% DCI-P3 spectrum coverage, 123% sRGB, and even VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification. There’s also a 144Hz refresh rate with HDMI 2.1 support making this the perfect monitor for your gaming PC or console setup as it’s compatible with both natively. Head below for additional Prime Day monitor deals to further upgrade your desk.

Prime Day monitor deals:

Don’t forget to check out the other monitor deals that we have going on right now. For starters, you’ll find Samsung’s latest massive 49-inch 32:9 mini-LED monitor with 240Hz refresh rate and 1440p resolution down to $1,600, which is $700 off its normal going rate. This marks a new all-time low that we’ve seen and makes now a great time to pick up this ultra-premium monitor. Also, we have a roundup of monitors still live from yesterday in pre-Prime Day deals that’s still worth checking out for additional ways to save. Pricing in yesterday’s roundup starts at $130 and there’s plenty of options to choose from.

GIGABYTE AORUS 32-inch 4K 144Hz Monitor features:

Larger bandwidth, and more immersive gameplay. The FI32U comes equipped with 2x HDMI 2.1 ports. HDMI 2.1 provides a whopping 48Gbps bandwidth, allowing you to max out gameplay settings on any PC or next-gen console. The FI32U provides a fluid and vibrant gaming experience in 4K resolution with 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate, and compatibility with graphic card software.

